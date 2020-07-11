Class of 2020: Fire Island Union Free School District

Families and teachers all had to go extra miles this year, and while there was no physical ceremony, a beautifully endearing video was created for the 2020 graduation. Set to the songs “Put A Little Love in Your Heart” and “I Did it All,” no one who watches it can argue that besides a lot of time and effort, there was a whole lotta love put into the video.

As every year, the hard work and dedication of the students was awarded and can be enjoyed through the Awards video. Special honors went to the following students: The Wirostek Award to fourth-grader Angelo La Rosa and fifth-grader Ariel Vizcarrondo. Senior Tess Lambie received the Scope Scholarship, along with the Woodhull Scholarship. The FIA Scholarship went to Oliv- ia Asaro-Apsley. We’re also proud to announce that Kevin Crawson and Emma Beqaj graduated as well. We have been told that graduates Tess Lambie will be attending SUNY New Paltz and Kevin Crawson is headed to Sacred Heart University. We wish all the graduates great success in their future endeavors.