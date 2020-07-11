Class of 2020: Fire Island Union Free School District

By Rebecca Hoey ~ WHAT A SCHOOL YEAR this was… The students weren’t the only ones learning this year as everybody’s roles shifted literally overnight. Parents became teachers, kids became homes- choolers, and teachers educated from afar. Yet even with the turbulence of major change, everyone worked hard and the students of Fire Is- land School have been recognized virtually for their achievements.
Let’s start with the video created by Teacher on Special Assignment/Dignity Act Coordinator Phillip Tamberino and his incredibly talented music class performing the inspirational song, “Have it All,” by Jason Mraz. The performance is nothing short of uplifting. Keep in mind, it’s hard enough to work together as a music class all year long while you’re together in a classroom, but this was created by the students and teacher while being separated at home, making it even more commendable.
Visual art crafted by the students under the guid- ance of ESL/Library/Art Teacher Bianca Daidone is also something to be enjoyed. The video on the FIUFSD website takes you through a multitude of beautiful masterpieces students created throughout the school year.
Families and teachers all had to go extra miles this year, and while there was no physical ceremony, a beautifully endearing video was created for the 2020 graduation. Set to the songs “Put A Little Love in Your Heart” and “I Did it All,” no one who watches it can argue that besides a lot of time and effort, there was a whole lotta love put into the video.
As every year, the hard work and dedication of the students was awarded and can be enjoyed through the Awards video. Special honors went to the following students: The Wirostek Award to fourth-grader Angelo La Rosa and fifth-grader Ariel Vizcarrondo. Senior Tess Lambie received the Scope Scholarship, along with the Woodhull Scholarship. The FIA Scholarship went to Oliv- ia Asaro-Apsley. We’re also proud to announce that Kevin Crawson and Emma Beqaj graduated as well. We have been told that graduates Tess Lambie will be attending SUNY New Paltz and Kevin Crawson is headed to Sacred Heart University. We wish all the graduates great success in their future endeavors.
It was an honor to be able to watch all these amazing students in their videos and to see all they accomplished this past academic year. There’s no doubt that the smiles of these children can help us all heal from the challenging year we all endured, so thank you for that! Good luck to all in the upcoming school year.
Editor’s note: To view the graduation videos, visit FIUFSD’s website at fi.k12.ny.us. Also congratulations to longtime FIUFSD Building Maintenance and Operations Supervisor James Fitz and Teacher Assistant Dawn Lippert for entering their well earned retirements. Enjoy the next chapter.
