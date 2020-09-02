Deer Decision: FINS Lawsuit Returned Due to Technicality

THE MOST RECENT ruling U.S. District Court Judge Sandra J. Feurstein made concerning the ongoing saga of the joint lawsuit of Animal Welfare Institute and Wildlife Preserves, Inc. against Fire Island National Seashore (FINS) on Aug. 4, 2020, is an interesting one.

On one hand, Judge Feurstein moved in favor of FINS stating that the lawsuit had a deficiency in its complaint that deer culling within the Sunken Forest violated a covenant included in the tracts of

land that Sunken Forest Preserves deeded to National Park Service (NPS) and FINS in 1966, because the action did not cite the United States as a defendant according to an article published by the legal journal Law360 on August 4.

However this decision was made on a limited basis, for Feurstein has given the environmental groups until September to revise the complaint in order to correct the technical error. In addition, Feurstein declined motions brought by NPS and FINS to dismiss the case.

“We are pleased with the ruling and will be submitting an amended complaint before the Sept. 4th deadline,” wrote Wildlife Preserves, Inc. Managing Trustee Anita Austenberg Shotwell when reached out to comment. “The ruling against [Animal Welfare Institute and Wildlife Preserves, Inc.] was a procedural one, whereas the rejection of the NPS Motion to Dismiss claims are more substantive. We still have a long ways to go, but we are very much still in the game.”

Animal Welfare Institute and Wildlife Preserves, Inc. originally filed their joint litigation against FINS on Nov. 29, 2017, in response to the entry of their White-tailed Deer Management Plan in the Federal Register on Dec. 31, 2015, and followed by an amended Record of Decision approved by NPS in May of 2016, with the said plan calling for culling of the deer herd by the use of professional sharpshooters as the “preferred choice” of population management, after discontinuing years of contraceptive research of the herd between the years 1993 to 2009.

An agreement to hold off on any culling actions until the court case had been decided was put aside after the retirement of longtime FINS Superintendent Chris Soller in 2018. Incoming FINS Superintendent Alexcy Romero mobilized a winter 2019 cull by contracting with the USDA to begin culling operations on grounds surrounding the William Floyd Estate, lands under FINS jurisdiction in Mastic Beach – lands that were not part of the court case dispute. A temporary restraining order on the William Floyd cull filed by joint plaintiffs did not prevail, and the deer cull went forward over the month of March in 2019.

The next phase of this plan moved over to Fire Island proper in the winter of 2020. The USDA was not available to perform sharpshooting services within their desired timeframe, so FINS contracted with White Buffalo, Inc., a not for profit organization based in East Haddam, Connecticut. The not for profit organization offers sharpshooting and managed hunt services, as well as sterilization and fertility control research of white-tailed deer.