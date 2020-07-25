Fallen Idols of Fire Island (Part 2)

LIKE ROBERT MOSES, an additional sea of online petitions and protests have crashed on the shores of Long Island, surrounding what many residents believe to be another heavily celebrated figure worth discussing – William Floyd.

The sole Suffolk County signer of the Declaration of Independence is currently being scrutinized online through a harsher lens. A petition presented to the Town of Brookhaven on June 5 advocates to “remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover” the monument of William Floyd because the statue stands for “subliminal, institutionalized racism.” This petition now has close to 3,500 signatures.

Other tributes to Floyd include his namesake town in Upstate New York; William Floyd Parkway; William Floyd School District; and the William Floyd Estate in Mastic Beach, which is under jurisdiction of Fire Island National Seashore.

“This statue is in the center of our community,” says Desiree Magee, a 27-year-old Shirley resident who started the petition. “It was only brought here a few years ago and I feel that in a community of color, as close to a Native American reservation as we are, we should not celebrate a man like William Floyd.”

Born in 1734, Floyd was the first delegate from New York that signed the Declaration of Independence, according to the William Floyd School District website. Long Island Press further adds that the Floyd family is written into history as one of the first families to embrace the practice of slavery in the Town of Brookhaven. In the Federal Census of 1790, records indicate that the Floyd household enslaved 14 people and five free people of color.

An article written by the Fire Island News in 2019, divulges the history of the William Floyd estate, establishing that William’s grandfather, Richard Floyd, purchased the 4,400 acres of Mastic Beach from the Smith’s of the Manor of St. George in 1718. One of four siblings, William inherited the estate at the age of 20, subsequent to his father Nicoll’s early death.

Only two miles from the William Floyd Estate lies one of the two Native American reservations in Suffolk County, the Poospatuck Reservation, home to the Unkechaug tribe.

It is noted in an ethnographic overview and assessment of the Fire Island Seashore that many Native Americans were subjected to indentured servitude for the Floyd family. According to information published by Columbia University, Unkechaug peoples married free and enslaved African Americans, and their descendants remain in the area.

Prior to the abolishment of slavery in 1827, the plantation’s vast crop and livestock holdings were maintained by the labor of slaves, indentured servants and free laborers dating back to William’s grandfather. There is not much historical information to describe the relationship between the Floyd’s and these workers, but doctor and shoemaker’s bills suggest that the family cared for them, according to the Fire Island News article.

This same article continues to elaborate on the family who called the estate home for more than 250 years, eventually annexed to the Fire Island National Seashore by an act of Congress in 1965. It mentions that the family grew more affluent from the farm’s success, demonstrated by receipts from New York stores as the years passed.