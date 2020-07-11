Fallen Idols of Fire Island (Part I)

ONLINE PETITIONS HAVE reignited community debate on the legacy of Long Island’s historical titans – as well as the region’s lingering racist roots in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests – individuals with strong ties to Fire Island. One such example being Robert Moses, who remains a controversial figure decades after his passing in 1981.

While the petitions themselves may be fairly recent, the debate is not.

Early last December, New York State Assemblyman Daniel J. O’Donnell (D, 69th District Manhat- tan) sponsored a bill to create a committee to explore possible new names to replace that of Robert Moses’ namesake state park located on the western end of Fire Island. The search to find “a new name be chosen that reflects the history of Long Island,” according to the verbiage of the bill.

The bill proposal justification further reads that Moses “repeatedly abused his power to entrench racial and economic segregation, inhibit communities of color from sharing in New York’s postwar pros- perity and ensure that many of the great public amenities he helped build stayed inaccessible to poor people and people of color.”

While O’Donnell did not respond to our calls for comment, one of several articles published on the subject by Newsday at the end of 2019, quotes O’Donnell saying that as a young Commack resi- dent, he grew up on making the voyage to Robert Moses, under the impression that Moses was a hero. He went on to share with Newsday that he feels “our public institutions should honor those who work for all New Yorkers.”

Moses is credited with construction of 416 miles of highway, 13 bridges, 658 playgrounds and housing for 150,000 people. Among these accomplishments are Shea Stadium, the United Nations and Lincoln Center. Significant as these achievements are, clearing the way for his projects displaced hundreds of thousands of minority Americans under the guise of urban renewal, while further segregating New York City and Long Island. A journal entry posted in the Fordham Political Review in December of 2018, estimates that 250,000 people were displaced by Moses’ projects. Yet ironically the Cross-Bronx Express- way also paved the way to create new public housing projects for many of the same low-income individuals that faced systematic displacement on his behalf.

In a 2012 essay published by The New York Times, Jonathan Mahler asserts that “it is impossible to talk about the landscape of modern New York without talking about Moses.”

Many of Moses’ principal achievements that once warranted his widespread recognition were exposed to have racist motivations in Robert A. Caro’s 1974 Pulitzer Prize winning biography about Moses, “The Power Broker.” In one of the book’s most notable portions, Caro accuses Moses of ordering his engineers to build low-bearing bridges over the parkway to keep New York City buses from reaching Jones Beach because of the low-income clientele that mass transportation attracts.