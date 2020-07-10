Hello From The Quarantine

“I never thought I’d be in the position as county executive … to be talking about morgue capacity, the space that we have there, and the need to expand that space,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone told reporters during one of his daily coronavirus news briefings.

There was lots of comparing the crisis to the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and Superstorm Sandy when the outbreak first arrived locally. But coronavirus felt like mix of both: The cascading unpredictable catastrophe of a natural disaster mixed with infuriatingly rampant unfounded conspiracy theories. If the virus itself didn’t make you want to lock yourself in your house, then the viral mass hysteria would.

There were silver linings to what felt like more than 100 days of back-to-back-to-back Mondays. The trend of people decorating their homes with rainbows as messages of hope came shortly after my kid decided rainbow is her new favorite color. The return of Suffolk County police officers on foot patrol in local downtowns gave comfort to those of us who are Main Street dwellers.

We managed to squeeze in our daughter’s fourth birthday party days before the lockdowns began. Ironically, the last time we were in Manhattan – we had traveled to Midtown to have our daughter’s birthday brunch at American Girl Doll cafe – was on March 1, the day the island recorded the first confirmed COVID-19 case in New York State.

It seemed there were four types of people that emerged from the outbreak: Hoarders who inexplicably stocked up on toilet paper to fight a respiratory illness, price gougers who charged $60 for surgical masks, media blamers in denial about the severity of the health crisis, and those who simply kept calm and carried on.

The deniers were not as hard to find as TP. The weekend before the restaurants were closed, outside the packed Bay Shore bars on the day the St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled a group of guys were overheard shouting obscenities, while girls danced with irreverence.

Groceries weren’t the only thing that came right to our front door. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew directly over our apartment during the demonstration squadron’s New York flyover to lift spirits.