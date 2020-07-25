INTERVIEW: Vanoy Harris, Gentleman Swimmer

Vanoy Harris, 58, has traveled from Kentucky to Fire Island since 2014, to embark on the five-mile journey that is the Maggie Fischer Memorial Cross Bay Swim. He will not be participating in the 2020 race because of restrictions to training and travel imposed by COVID-19. Harris, once a federal air marshal and U.S. military serviceman, currently works as a fitness trainer. He described his life to the Fire Island News as a map that has been navigated by his love of family and facing challenges. This is his story.

Fire Island News (FIN): How did you begin competing in the Cross Bay Swim?

Vanoy Harris (VH): When I was an air marshal, I was assigned to the New York office. So I have friends up there in New York who intrigued me to participate in the swim. I did live in Bay Shore at one point. I started off in 2013 as a kayaker for my friend Rick Ramsey, and he said to me, ‘Why don’t you do it next year?’ That first year I swam in 2014, I won the best endur- ance award. I have been participating ever since.

FIN: How does it feel that you have won the best endurance award? VH: As an older gentleman, it caught me by surprise … you know, there is a lot of talent out there. There is a lot of young, middle aged and old talent. I am not a natural swimmer. I was only familiar with water safety in the army and was never competitive. The Maggie Fischer swim is unique because it is competitive yet it’s a fundraiser … full of people who all want to see one another succeed. When I say competitive, I don’t suggest that the swim is an unwelcoming event. The sentiment of the swim is like no other. I knew that I didn’t have the speed like everybody else, but I also didn’t realize how long I was in the water for. I was very surprised to gain the recognition and felt so lucky.

FIN: Why do you travel all the way from Kentucky to participate in the Cross Bay Swim?

VH: I travel back and forth to be with my friends and also challenge myself to compete in the swim each year. I believe in the organization and I thoroughly respect all of the hard work that the Fischer’s put in each year to host the event in memory of their daughter. I have also had family members who have been under hospice care and the swim is something I gladly dedicate my time to. I believe that the Cross Bay Swim stands out compared to other athletic competitions.