Lillian Barbash: South Shore Long Island Philanthropist (1927-2020)

By Rebecca Hoey ~ LILLIAN BARBASH PEACEFULLY passed away in her sleep at age 92 on July 4, 2020, in her Brightwaters home, after battling congestive heart failure. She will be remembered for touching lives as she made larger than life things happen in the world of the arts.

Born Lillian Like in Bronx, New York, she married her high school sweetheart, Maurice Barbash, in 1947. They had three children together: Cathy, Susan and Shepard. Grandchildren would follow: Emma, Ani, Jonah, Lydia, Samuel and Eddie; and great-grandchildren, Max and Eliza.

Being a hands-on mom came naturally to Barbash. “She pretty much raised her children first, before dedicating herself to the arts,” said her daughter Susan. While her children were in school Barbash became president of the PTA, and became increasingly involved with the community.

Much of the family’s time was spent on Fire Island. “The first time my parents came out to Fire Island as a young couple was after getting the idea from seeing the Wolcott Gibbs play, ‘Season in the Sun.’ The first time they visited, they stayed at Houser’s Hotel.”