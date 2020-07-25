Ocean Beach EMS Captain Gretchen Stang (1959-2020)

By Joey Macellaro ~ AN ACCOMPLISHED COMPETITIVE sailor, first responder, and beloved fixture in the Ocean Beach community, Gretchen Stang died last month at the age of 61 after a long illness.

A native of Babylon, Gretchen loved her family, and she loved to sail. As a young girl, she spent countless hours boating on the bay with her sister, Melodie; and her parents, Dianne and Glenn Schmidt. Gretchen grew to become an accomplished skipper in her own right, winning her first trophy with the Great South Bay Yacht Racing Association as a member of the Bay Shore Yacht Club in 1982. More than a dozen more wins followed, and Gretchen and her mother eventually took over management of the club’s racing program.

Worlds collided in 1996 when Gretchen married Mark Stang, also a Bay Shore Yacht Club member, and one of the most accomplished yacht racers on the Great South Bay. It was a match made in heaven as the couple began to sail together, and Mark worked with father-in-law Glenn on building the family’s boats of choice, Narrasketuck sloops. Gretchen settled with Mark into their longtime Ocean Beach home in 1998.