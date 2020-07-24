TAKING A CUE FROM James T. Kirk, the Saltaire Volunteer Fire Company boldly went where it had never gone before, except in response to sub-strand distress calls. Pandemics cast to

the wind, the SVFC determined to show the flag, literally, especially given the contraction of events this summer. So, on Salt Date 1807.20, the department departed for deportment from a depot in a part of town, which no defile had ever defiled through, the East End of rumor and fable. For the first time ever (or as far back as anyone can remember, which is about three years), the annual parade passed past every street from East to West walks, 18 blocks as the crow flies and the crowd flees. Then rights on West, Bay and Broadway and straight on to quarters. Almost tipped two trucks off West, but our starfleet personnel know how to cling on a walk and veered away from an embarrassing calamity.

We’d never before staged the start of a parade from anywhere but the firehouse, so logistically this involved getting people and vehicles to the jumping-off point before we could even begin – which provided an extra treat for residents stuck behind or on the sidelines of the motorcade, allowing them to watch the proceedings proceed twice, prior to and post-U-turn. Covid constraints curtailed inclusion of traditional accompaniments, meaning hats, the band, kids on bikes, food, music, other departments and the public gathering were dispensed with, though hand sanitizer was just plain dispensed. But we had flags, banners, patriotic songs taped for the occasion, a Board of Trustees rented for the occasion, and drivers who, on the theory that everyone needs a jolt now and then, couldn’t resist pressing the “wail” siren each time they drove by a hitherto sedate group of citizens. Nevertheless, spectators showed approval and showered applause, and the expanded route was a hit that might be tried again once normality (admittedly a term not generally associated with Saltaire) returns.